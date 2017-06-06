Crosby has no time for Subban’s games in Stanley Cup

Following a Game 3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban revealed the harsh trash talk from Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who accused the defender of having bad breath. I haven’t seen P.K. much. But I don’t feel like every time I’m out there P.K.’s out there. “That’s what you love, and that’s probably what you miss the most when you finish playing are those battles, the game within the game, I guess you could say”. I’m pretty sure that they’re not locked in on a certain pairing being out there against a certain line.

Subban and the Predators have continued the bit, however.

On Sunday, Subban was asked how his breath was that day.

Subban, who has a reputation for making headlines, also admitted that this is part of his tactic, saying, “The gamesmanship’s awesome”.

Sid, then, definitely isn’t going to like how Subban arrived for Monday’s Game 4, toting numerous wholesale-sized bottles of the minty stuff.

Despite a massive win on Saturday, they still trail two games to one in the series against Crosby and the Penguins, who are looking to become the first National Hockey League team since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998 to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions.

What are the odds a Preds fan splashes mouthwash on the ice when the series returns to Pittsburgh?