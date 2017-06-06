Crosby has no time for Subban’s games

Considering all of the fun and interesting stories that have emerged from the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final between the Penguins and Predators, it feels a bit silly to cover a story about a player’s breath.

Hours before the Predators were set to host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, Laviolette on Monday asked Nashville fans to refrain from throwing catfish on the ice via a video posted on the team’s official website. Rinne particularly struggled in the first two games of this series, which Nashville otherwise dominated, giving up eight total goals on just 36 shots. The Penguins and the Nashville Predators are scheduled to play Game 4 in the NHL hockey Stanl.

The Stanley Cup Final moves back to Pittsburgh for Game 5 on Thursday night and the now guaranteed Game 6 will be in Nashville on Saturday night.

“We had chances”, Crosby said.

It’s the fifth time Crosby, with 160 career playoff points and 23 points this postseason, had been held without a shot and third this spring. “You got to hit the net, so let’s start there”.

So far, Josi and Ellis have gone against Crosby often, with Subban and Ekholm hitting the ice against Malkin. Maybe this is all a masterful plan from the latter to distract the Penguins, who lead Nashville 2-1 in this series. “They’ve produced consistently for this team all year long and throughout the course of these playoffs”.

“This coaching staff has never been one to take our team out of the flow to try to chase matchups”, Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. The Penguins also have managed just four shots on goal in 13 power plays in the series with just one goal with the man advantage. “There’s no doubt that we believe they will continue that”.

The Predators are 8-1 at home this postseason, while the Penguins are 13-2 in the playoffs coming off a loss under Sullivan. The forward missed Saturday’s Game 3 but tested his injured left foot Sunday by skating with teammates and doing some drills with assistant coach Rick Tocchet.

“It’s our defense that’s going to win us games”, Subban said.