Cullen (NYSE:CFR): Stock Institutional Investors Are Happy About

Wal now has $244.56 billion valuation. It closed at $27 lastly. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has risen 52.57% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 7.70% the S&P500. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.thestockobserver.com/2017/06/03/ameritas-investment-partners-inc-has-4-446-million-position-in-cullenfrost-bankers-inc-cfr-updated.html. (NYSE:CFR). Winfield Assoc stated it has 40 shares. Its up 2.14% from 3.95 million shares previously.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) stake by 8.03% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. (NYSE:CFR) has risen 44.85% since June 2, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.15% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $5.88B company.

Analysts await Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) to report earnings on June, 28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.89. CFR’s profit will be $80.84 million for 18.18 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Actuant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 263.64% EPS growth. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.05, from 1.3 in 2016Q3. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the third quarter. 61 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. Champlain Invest Prns Ltd Llc reported 827,330 shares. Grp One Trading L P has 0.01% invested in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) for 24,725 shares. Schwab Charles Mngmt owns 192,946 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Manhattan has 1.54M shares. Nuveen Asset Lc accumulated 35,918 shares. (NYSE:MTN). Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.03% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) or 4.06 million shares. (NYSE:CFR). Old Mutual Customised Solutions (Proprietary) holds 1,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 56,511 are held by Bb&T Securities Lc.

Since January 5, 2017, it had 0 insider purchases, and 24 sales for $4.58 billion activity. Wozniak Ted had sold 15,000 shares worth $397,255 on Friday, January 6. About 3.19 million shares traded. The insider Salinas Jerry sold 12,000 shares worth $1.06M. Rennie Stephen had sold 2,647 shares worth $66,704. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Therefore 78% are positive.

01/05/2017 – Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was upgraded to “neutral” by analysts at JP Morgan. The stock now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33. Wedbush raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Zacks has “Hold” rating and $22 target. As per Thursday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 7 selling transactions for $7.08 million activity. (CFR) opened at 92.17 on Monday. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post $5.30 earnings per share for the current year. (NYSE:CFR) for 452 shares. (NYSE:CFR) was sold by Berman Bobby. Another trade for 27,200 shares valued at $2.54M was sold by Olivier Paul. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 on June 1, reaching $15.13. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 91 Increased: 91 New Position: 57. Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 43,595 shares. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. (NYSE:CFR). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 113,705 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 1.03% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 69,197 shares.

01/26/2017 – Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. had its “equal-weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,641,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 6,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. (NYSE:CFR) to announce sales of $316.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Cullen Frost Bankers, Inc. The stock had a trading volume of 278,114 shares. Peak6 Lp reported 10,276 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

04/06/2017 – Raymond James began new coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. giving the company a ” rating. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. It has a 19.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $94.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. CFR was included in 41 notes of analysts from July 30, 2015. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. (NYSE:CFR) for 8,013 shares. (NYSE:CFR) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, January 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, December 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, November 30. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.