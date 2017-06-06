Cuomo Issues Executive Order Aimed at Protecting Patients with Preexisting Conditions

“With Washington trying to take a wrecking ball to our health care system, we are taking concrete steps to ensure core protections of the Affordable Care Act remain intact”, Cuomo said in a statement to the Times.

The Republicans argue that Obamacare is too costly to employers and to individuals who have seen spikes in premiums. The regulations also ensure all medically necessary abortion services are covered by commercial health insurance policies without co-pays, coinsurance, or deductibles. The latest report from the Congressional Budget Office noted that 23 million would be left uninsured by 2026. The proposal faces an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The survey was conducted before many of Obamacare’s major policies were enacted that aimed to tax the richest Americans to help pay for expanded health coverage for the poorest, the Washington Post reported.

They questioned whether it would be legal to block insurers from the state’s Medicaid program and suggested Cuomo’s announcement could stand to add even more uncertainty to the health care situation emanating from Washington. He noted that Obamacare is based on the MA health care plan.

Under regulations to be promulgated by the state Department of Financial Services, health insurers that withdraw from the exchange would be barred from participation in government-sponsored insurance programs with large numbers of beneficiaries, including Medicaid, Child Health Plus and the Essential Plan. Horner said New York’s health insurance may face a battle if more money needs to be appropriated.

New York insurers have concerns about the plan, especially since the regulations to put it in place aren’t yet available, said Leslie Moran, senior vice president at the New York Health Plan Association. Cuomo rarely mentions Trump by name, and still needs the president to help provide massive infrastructure building aid for NY airports, highways, bridges, tunnels and mass transit. Following Republican President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the nation out of the Paris climate accord last week, Cuomo vowed that the state would continue to abide by the treaty.

Cuomo is often mentioned as a potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2020.