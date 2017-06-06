Curry and Durant Lead Warriors in Game 2

Kevin Durant has been the clear Finals MVP through the first two games, and perhaps high off of recency bias, Paul Pierce said Sunday night on ESPN’s postgame show the Warriors forward “may be the best player in the world today”.

Their leader and reigning NBA Coach of the Year back on the bench after a six-week absence, Curry and Kevin Durant tag-teamed the Warriors within two victories of another championship. “There’s an eight on the stat sheet that I need to correct when we go to Cleveland, because the points that I gave up off turnovers in their building will electrify the crowd and their team and the things that we have to eliminate”, Curry said.

“We love (Kerr’s) presence”. We love his voice.

Golden State holds a 2-0 lead in the Finals.

Lebron James also recorded a triple-double with 29 points 11 rebounds and 14 assists for the Cavs.

“We turned the ball over too much in the first half”.

And in order for them to make a similar comeback after overcoming deficits of 2-0 and 3-1 against the Warriors previous year, the Cavaliers will need production from Thompson, starting with Game 3 at The Q Wednesday night.

Kerr said he decided Sunday morning that he was able to return to coaching after being sidelined by constant pain because of complications following a pair of back surgeries almost two years ago.

“I’m trying not to get wrapped up in that because this is a Finals game, and it’s just about going out and trying to win”, Kerr said.

“When you’ve got somebody doing you like that, it’s just like a burning fire in their eye and you know you don’t stand a chance”, Green said. “Implore them to win it for me because it’s not important for them to win it for themselves”.

Part of the reason was the Warriors this time struggling to protect the ball, throwing it away 13 times in that first half alone.

He ran circles around James during one masterly sequence, then drove left through the paint for a right-handed layup over the star’s outstretched arm during a signature moment in another rout.

Curry wore his emotions for everybody to see, willing the unblemished Warriors even when Cleveland went on a third-quarter run after that play. Klay Thompson added 22 points for the Warriors.

Irving made only eight-of-23 shots for 19 points.

The 13-0 Warriors are on a roll and matched a Finals low with only four turnovers, and if Klay Thompson finds his shooting touch at last it could be another tough day on defense for the Cavs.

You could argue that Stephen Curry had the play of Game 2 when he put the LeBron James in the blender.

“They won two games”, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said, “now we’ve got to go home and regroup”. Cleveland shot 3 of 20 on 3s in the first half and 8 for 29 total.

After giving up 38 points to Durant in Game 1, the Cavaliers had to pay more attention to stopping him when he had the ball, which meant they had to cheat off Thompson and Curry a little bit.

Warriors: The Warriors had their first 40-point quarter in the Finals since scoring 41 in the first quarter of Game 6 in 1967 against the 76ers. Just as Golden State did in Game 1, the Warriors turned on the jets after the halftime break, outscoring the Cavaliers 35-24 in the third quarter – behind 12 points from Curry and nine from Durant – to give Golden State a 102-88 lead after three quarters that made the final 12 minutes of the game nearly moot. Thompson played in his 78th postseason, most in franchise history.