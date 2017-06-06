Curry, Durant lead Warriors to 2-0 with 132-113 rout

The alternative is losing the NBA Finals.

But it was a signature Kerr move on Sunday to go full-tilt with Draymond Green at center for long periods, including a 6-minute run in the middle of the second quarter, when Green was battling foul trouble, but Kerr was going for the kill.

The Cavaliers’ James came out strong, with 18 first half points. Cleveland did it again in the third quarter when it trimmed an 11-point deficit to just four with 5:41 to play. After Game 1, the Cavs stressed how they could be competitive if they only cut down their turnovers.

Durant and Curry are showing no signs of letting up and with Klay Thompson doing his defensive job on Kyrie Irving the Cavs only have Kevin Love, who had an admirable 27 points in Game 2 to turn to after that.

If you want a measure of the Warriors’ greatness, it’s this: They produce a certainty so cold and unmistakable that even Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are not charismatic enough to dress up its presentation for more than a few minutes. The Warriors are up 2-0. The Warriors small forward last season, Harrison Barnes, had four blocks total in 24 playoff games.

There are some impressive streaks that merit some mention going into Game 2 of the NBA Finals. People are checking out, and I think I know why: An absurd amount of shit has to happen to produce any kind of unexpected outcome, any actual drama, anything anybody could not learn by looking at a list of the participating players, in a game involving these Golden State Warriors. The Warriors have now won an National Basketball Association record 14 in a row in the playoffs. By all accounts Cleveland’s “Big Three’ has been fine, but its secondary options have left much to be desired”. “That’s what Golden State does”. Only Tim Duncan (63) and Robert Horry (61) have more. Thompson played in his 78th postseason, most in franchise history.

The Cavaliers had been 12-1 in the playoffs this year until facing the Warriors.

News that the pain and headaches that kept the coach away from the team for the first 43 games of last season had returned in April shocked fans in the Bay Area, where Kerr is a beloved figure.

This is not that Warriors team.

“I’m trying not to get wrapped up in that because this is a finals game”, he said. And so are Cleveland’s black jerseys. Watch Curry struggle to free himself from James before finally getting the separation he needs to sneak in two points.

“They’re the best I’ve ever seen”, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. But we’ve still got to play. “They make you pay”.

Spectacular passes, slam dunks, deadly shots and high-leaping playmakers dominated the night as the game was played at a fast-paced, high-intensity tempo that had spectators roaring with delight.

“There’s an eight on the start sheet that I need to correct when we go to Cleveland”, Curry said. “Just having a guy that has been here, done that before, has so much confidence in everything that we do and walks the walk, allows us to be ourselves and be confident in approaching game two”.

It was a rout in the end, but the Warriors, who welcomed back head coach Steve Kerr, were tested. He had been sidelined through much of the playoffs due to complications from back surgery. After losing to Golden State in the 2015 finals, Cleveland bested a mostly homegrown Warriors team a year ago and reclaimed James’ dominance over the league.