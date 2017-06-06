Daughter from ‘The Cosby Show’ stands by comedian at trial

The first witness to testify in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial said on Monday that the comedian had drugged her before sexually abusing her in 1998 – the same method he is accused of using in the alleged 2004 attack that he is on trial for.

Cosby and 38-year-old Pulliam, who portrayed his youngest daughter on hit 1980s sitcom The Cosby Show, did not speak to reporters as they entered the building. The courtroom was packed with members of the public and media.

The prosecution is attempting to prove Cosby assaulted Constand in 2004 and is guilty of three counts of indecent aggravated assault.

“This is an important case, a weighty case, and there’s a lot of evidence”, he said. But Judge Steven O’Neill, in a victory for Cosby, said the jury could hear only from Constand and Johnson.

More than 50 women have alleged the actor committed sexual assault on them since 2000.

Ex-Playboy model Victoria Valentino, Florida nurse Therese Serignese and former actor Lili Bernard, all among Cosby’s accusers, were spotted in the courtroom’s overflow room.

They are not expected to testify however, as the trial will focus only on the testimonies of Constand and one other accuser who’s simply identified as Jane Doe. She has already traveled from Toronto to Pennsylvania, but it’s not yet clear when prosecutors will call her to the stand. Constand said she began to experience blurred vision and speech difficulty, and lost all strength in her legs.

Cosby’s lawyers tried repeatedly to get the case thrown out. He claimed she offered much different details during a 1996 deposition, including that the assault occurred in 1990, six years earlier than she testified on Monday.

In 2015, Pulliam told “Today” the allegations against her TV father weren’t consistent with the man she knew. He said the sexual contact was consensual and that Constand never signaled to him that she was uncomfortable or that she had been adversely affected by the medication. The unsealed deposition was central to Cosby’s arrest in December 2015.

The jury consists of seven men and five women. Two jurors are black.

A tearful Johnson, who worked at the time for Cosby’s agent, said she initially hid the pill under her tongue but that Cosby checked to see if she had swallowed it.

Cosby also took to his Twitter to thank Pulliam for the support and share a picture of the pair smiling. He grabbed her limp hand and placed it on his penis and masturbated himself with her hand.

Constand woke up in the morning and discovered that her bra was undone, according to the complaint.

Prosecutor Kristen Feden, in her opening statement, noted the “Cosby Show” star previously admitted under oath that he gave Constand pills and touched her genitals as she lay on his couch.

“I am in no position to defend him, because I can’t”, Warner said.

In his opening statement, McMonagle said Cosby is the victim of false accusations. She filed the lawsuit in 2005, weeks after that office declined to bring charges.

Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the start of his sexual assault trial. He and Constand settled the civil suit in 2006. “And just what he did with The Cosby Show and how groundbreaking that was”. Through the latter he turned an upper middle-class African-American family life into a groundbreaking TV sitcom. He created TV characters, most notably Dr Cliff Huxtable, with crossover appeal among blacks and whites alike.