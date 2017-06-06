David Ortiz ‘happy’ with retirement decision

Obviously, any mention of Ortiz possibly making a comeback at some point this season is music to the ears of Red Sox fan, as the Sox now rank last in the American League with 53 home runs.

Even in retirement, David Ortiz has taken notice of Aaron Judge.

Ortiz can relate to Judge’s prolific power, but not to the Yankee rookie’s size.

Martinez followed up later Monday evening, adding that he never said specifically Ortiz was making a comeback.

“Do you know how hard it is to hit when you’re that tall?” That’s special. God bless him. “He is so much fun to watch”.

“Look at Judge, man”, Ortiz said. Ortiz said. “The strike zone for a guy his height”.

Ortiz said he’s been talking to the Red Sox about some kind of role with the organization, though he’s not ready to commit to anything.

Ortiz, though, had been careful to stay away from Fenway Park so far this season and he won’t be in The Bronx for this series.

“I just retired. I don’t want to be bothering anybody”. It’s clear that Boston will be playing meaningful baseball late in the season as they look to make a deep run into the postseason. “I just want to give the guys their space”. “Not at all. I’m happy”.