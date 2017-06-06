DC Mayor Muriel Bowser pledges to uphold Paris climate agreement

Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc. are among dozens of companies that pledged their support for policies combating climate change following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris accord.

“How is President Trump ever going to explain this to his children and grandchildren he didn’t care about the air they breathed or water they drank?” she said. “At the same time, there’s a risk of overstating it as well because of all the momentum, which is reflected in the fact that you have so many CEOs signing full-page ads and calling into the White House”. I think it’s important for every other state that is willing to do so to say ‘we believe in climate change, we believe that we have an obligation to reduce our emissions. “It is time for all of us to stand up, organize, fight back, and channel our energy into grassroots political action”.

On “The Story” tonight, Gen. Jack Keane pointed out that Kerry took the lead for the USA on the Paris agreement, in addition to the Iran nuclear deal, both of which he called “lousy”.

“As a business leader concerned with creating American jobs, I disagree with the decision to exit the Paris Accord”, said Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank.

They said the 197-nation agreement “cannot be renegotiated since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, noting it offers “substantial economic opportunities for prosperity and growth in our countries and on a global scale”.

When President Donald Trump announced he was withdrawing the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate change on Thursday, many environmental, industry, and policy experts reacted not with dejected fear but with optimism that bordered on defiance.

Singapore also reaffirmed its commitment to the Paris Agreement.

USA billionaire Michael Bloomberg has put his money where his mouth is by offering US$15 million to the United Nations to help tackle climate change.

He added that China, Russia and India had confirmed their commitment to it. Trump can’t stop American businesses and politicians from enacting the Paris accord on their own. “I do believe we certainly have an impact. A unsafe world”, said President Macron.

In response, France’s foreign ministry posted a 44-second-long video on Twitter and said: “We’ve seen the @WhiteHouse video about the #ParisAccord”.