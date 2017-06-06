Deadline to submit absentee ballot by mail for Virginia primary tomorrow

Perhaps no great surprise here: The number of Fairfax residents voting absentee in the Democratic statewide primary is outpacing those in the Republican, according to county election officials.

The 19 qualifying reasons to vote absentee in Virginia include having a religious obligation, being pregnant, or being away on personal business or a vacation on election day.

More Democratic ballots have been issued in the Virginia Democratic primary compared to the Republican primary. This year, most interest has been focused on the Democratic gubernatorial contest between Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former congressman Tom Perriello.

The registrar said it has issued over 300 Democratic primary ballots by mail and about 80 of those ballots have been returned. Voters will cast ballots at their regular polling places; for those who qualify, in-person absentee voting will take place through June 10, while mail-in absentee voting also is available.

Virginia voters do not have to declare party affiliation in order to vote in primary elections, but they must choose one party’s ballot when they vote in the primary.

Statewide and municipal elections will be held in Virginia on November 7.

All of the House of Delegates seats are up for re-election, and Virginians will elect the state attorney general, lieutenant governor and governor.