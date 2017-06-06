Defense: Inmate guilty of guard’s murder ‘beyond all doubt’

Con-ui, 40, is facing murder charges alleging he stabbed Williams, a Nanticoke natice, more than 200 times with a pair of shanks – pausing at one point to wash and wrap a cut to his hand before sitting and chewing a piece of gum and then returning to his cell at U.S. Penitentiary Canaan on February 25, 2013.

Defense attorneys fully admitted to jurors that “Jessie is guilty of murder beyond all doubt” and plan to focus on trying to keep him from being sentenced to death.

Should Con-ui be convicted of first-degree murder, the trial would move to a penalty phase in which jurors would decide whether he should spend life in prison or be executed.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Francis P. Sempa said in his opening statement that prosecutors will couple DNA evidence, witness testimony and Con-ui’s own admissions with the footage of Williams’ death to prove their case.

There were gasps in the courtroom when a photo of Williams’ bloodied face was shown. The unsuspecting guard was met at the top with a kick that sent him down the stairway and briefly to the ground.

Williams was stabbed more than 200 times with two shanks, kicked repeatedly in the head, stomped, and his head was slammed onto the concrete floor. They said he responded, “Yes, disrespect issue”. Williams fell, then Con-ui spent the next 11 minutes attacking the officer while more than 100 inmates watched and did nothing.

The graphic footage appeared to trouble Con-ui, who bowed his head and held a closed fist over his eyes during most of the video.

A fellow corrections officer broke down on the stand and testified when he finally found Williams, “He was mutilated, my friend, co-worker, and brother”.

Jeremy Bennett was the first to find Williams. “I couldn’t recognize him”.

Bennett and the other guards described their efforts to lock down the cell block and find Williams’ killer in the hectic aftermath.

Investigators have said Con-ui was angry after the guard ordered a search of his cell the previous day.

Con-ui, also known as “Chino”, was at Canaan serving an 11-year sentence for drug trafficking.

In the face of “overwhelming” evidence of guilt, gang assassin Jessie Con-ui’s defense team started his murder trial Monday with a seldom-used tactic – saying he is responsible for murdering a correctional officer.