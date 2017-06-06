Defense key to any Predators’ success, says coach

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan answers a question during a news conference at the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The real reason the Predators were able to take hold of the game is due to their goaltender. Pekka Rinne returned to the otherworldly goalie we have seen for Nashville’s Stanley Cup Finals run.

Josh Dodson and Alicia Lopez have been Nashville Predators since getting hooked a couple years ago.

P.K. Subban’s aggressive defense is making a mockery of a shaky Penguins’ power play.

An odd coaching anomaly in Game 3: Crosby played his usual 20:42. No, the Pittsburgh captain insists he did not complain about Subban’s breath in Game 3, saying Subban made that up.

The Stanley Cup Final has some bad blood brewing, and the best-of-seven series for the National Hockey League championship has the makings of becoming a battle royale. Any doubts were squashed following their raucous 5-1 victory in Game 3 at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators are planning another outdoor bash for Game Four but the weather could put a damper on things as there’s an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms in the forecast for most of Monday. Rinne started and made 27 saves against a Pittsburgh team that continued to struggle on the power play and lacked the same zip they had in winning the first two games at home.

The Penguins have bigger issues than talk of bad breath, and their frustration bubbled over late Saturday night as they racked up 10 penalties for 44 minutes night.

Just like they did with the like of Patrick Kane, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Ryan Getzlaf, the Predators have so far kept Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in check. Crosby has just three assists with no goal yet despite having 23 points this postseason.

The fact that Crosby and Malkin went without a shot was a talking point following Game 3.

It was more of the same in the third period, with the Smashville faithful starting to taste a Stanley Cup Final win for the first time and willing their team towards two more goals. We thought there were opportunities in the game for both of those guys to put pucks on the net. He says he wanted to move around a little bit to see what happens. They got out to an early start with Jake Guentzel’s 13th goal these playoffs.

“This coaching staff has never been one to take our team out of the flow to try to chase matchups”, Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said.

“Their numbers speak for themselves”, Sullivan said. “There’s no doubt that we believe they will continue that”. They have been held to just three shots, none of them goals, on their last ten man advantages.

“I have puck like one second, they jump to me”, Malkin said.

The Predators are 8-1 at home this postseason, while the Penguins are 13-2 in the playoffs coming off a loss under Sullivan. Goaltender Matt Murray could not save Pittsburgh this time with all five goals allowed on 33 shots for a.848 save percentage. “They got going in warmups and there was catfish (thrown onto the ice) then, and they’re bringing the energy”.

“I thought this place was going insane just for the first three rounds, and now from the conference finals to the Cup Final, they are revamping the whole city it feels like down there”, Predators forward Harry Zolnierczyk said after an optional morning skate. The Predators attack was balanced with five different players scoring with Roman Josi, Frederick Gaudreau, James Neal, Craig Smith and Mattias Ekholm each lighting the lamp.

We’re going to play the hunch that Murray will be back to his usual poised and technically fundamental self in Game 4.