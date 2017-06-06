Delhi records country’s highest power demand

Discom officials said the power demand usually peaks towards the end of June and in July as humidity rises between 90 per cent and 50 per cent apart from the scorching heat.

Delhi has scaled a record of 6,361 MW power on Monday, the highest ever recorded in any city in India. Discoms have estimated that this year’s peak electricity demand is likely to cross 6,500-6,600 MW.

The hot summer months this year have pushed the peak power demands to set new records, with April registering the highest ever demand for the month at 5,685 MW which was 18 percent more than the peak power demand of 4,797 MW in the same month last year, an official of electricity distribution company BSES said. The 6,000 MW-mark was breached for the first time on May 19 past year and the demand had touched 6,261 MW on June 30, 2016.A Delhi government official said, “We realised yesterday (Sunday) that there was going to be a surge in power demand”.

Even as power cuts were observed in different parts of the city, the government officials said the power infrastructure was prepared to withstand load up to 6,600 MW.

Hence, we had arranged for supply of almost 6,600 MW of power. Heaps of power cut complaints were received from many areas on Monday like Amar Colony, Seelampur, Uttam Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Chhatarpur, South Extension, Burari and Majnu Ka Tila.

As the temperature soars, the Capital’s demand for power broke previous records and reached an all-time country-wide high on Monday. This was the highest peak power demand for May 2017. A year ago power minister Satyendar Jain had made it mandatory for discoms to release a daily list of areas facing unscheduled power cuts.

The power demand on Monday was 12 per cent more than the peak power demand of 5,673 MW recorded on the same day a year ago. But this time, the records are not being made public.

Officials from the power department in the Delhi Government assured that sufficient arrangements had been made to meet the growing demand.