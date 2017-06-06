Denver sportswriter fired after tweet about Indy 500 victor

Heck, they even expected Fernando Alonso, an F1 world champion performing a rookie run, to win the IN race.

And then he showed that he would be a force when he walked away from qualifications with a 231.300 miles per hour average that landed him the No. 5 slot on the starting grid. Alonso skipped the Monaco Grand Prix to contest in the American race and led for a total of 27 laps before his Andretti Autosport Honda race vehicle gave up with just 21 laps to go, while he was in the seventh place.

“THIS is what Memorial Day is about”.

“Immediately after the checkered flag I must have done over 50 interviews and there was no stopping”, he said. “But today was not possible”.

Fernando Alonso says he will definitely return to the Indy 500 in his ongoing pursuit of claiming motorsport’s Triple Crown. “I should have known better and I regret it”, he tweeted.

“I think it’s good news”.

“I knew I could do it”.

But with a six-car team at Indy, Michael Andretti has yet to get his son to the finish line first.

McLaren executive director Brown lauded Alonso’s willingness to branch out.

Indianapolis 500 victor Takuma Sato poses during a visit to the Empire State Building in New York City, U.S., May 30, 2017.

“Obviously if I come back here, at least I know how everything is”.

The race was eventually won by Alonso’s Andretti Autosport team mate Takuma Sato, himself a former Formula 1 driver. “Maybe not that much when my auto stopped”, Alonso said.

How else to explain the last two Indy 500 winners – Sato and Alexander Rossi – only have a combined three career victories, with two of them in the biggest race in the world. “I had wind blowing into them like insane, and it created a lot of drag”.

“It’s unbelievable”, Sato told indycar.com, “I woke up this morning thinking it was a dream”.

Sato became the first Japanese driver to win the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. He not only successfully proved he can compete with the best oval racers in the world, but also exposed many American race fans to a series that’s fairly foreign to them. I felt at home.