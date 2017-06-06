It’s hard for those who knew the five victims of Monday’s shooting to wrap their heads around the fact that people they called friends are no longer here.

The shooting came a week before the first anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in the city.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson is among those noting the timing.

Banks said they “will continue to champion the cause of ‘see something, say something”‘.

Sen. Bill Nelson called for more action to address mental health issues.

The suspect returned to his former workplace armed with a handgun and knife, police say. The incident occurred in an industrial area on Forsyth Road, northwest of downtown, the sheriff’s office said. He was reportedly fired in April.

According to The Gun Violence Archive, there have been six mass shootings since June 1, and that does not include the shooting in Orlando on Monday. A fifth person, a man, was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The gunman “had a negative relationship with” at least one of the victims.

Officers were dispatched within 45 seconds and arrived two minutes later, the sheriff said.

Banks said they “will continue to champion the cause of ‘see something, say something'”.

The most recent records by the Bureau of Labor Statistics say workplace homicides rose by 2 percent to 417 cases in 2015, with shootings increasing by 15 percent.

Deputies said eight witnesses survived the attack.

Investigators say the 45-year-old gunman is among the dead from a self-inflicted wound. But no charges were filed after both men were interviewed, and that co-worker was not among Monday’s victims, the sheriff said.

“It is a sad day for us here once again in Orange County“, Demings said. The lone gunman killed himself, officials say. That co-worker was not among Monday’s victims, the sheriff said.

The shooting happened inside a business that manufactures awnings.

Gov. Rick Scott, in a statement, said he was briefed about the “tragic incident”.

“He was certainly singling out the individuals he shot”, Demings told reporters Monday afternoon. It was the worst terror attack in the country since 9/11.

Fiamma Inc. makes awnings for recreational vehicles. The victims have also been named as police search the shooter’s home looking for clues.

Police said the early morning incident at Florida business headquarters had no connection to terrorism.

Fiamma is an Italy-based manufacturer of accessories for motor vehicles.

Late in the afternoon, Sheriff Jerry Demings arrived to offer condolences. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Multiple fatalities’, it wrote.

Shelley Adams said her sister, Sheila McIntyre, called her from the company’s bathroom during the shooting.

Her sister was OK, Adams said but “she kept saying, ‘My boss is dead'”. “My boss is dead”.

The FBI is also investigating.

Fiamma employs about eight people regularly, he said, and he knew all of them.