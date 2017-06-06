Does not want “permanent rift” between Qatar, Gulf countries -senior U.S

Qatar denied any support for extremists and accused its neighbours of seeking to put the country under “guardianship”.

“The Middle East is not at a point where it can endure a new crisis”, he said.

Qatar is host to the largest USA air base in the Middle East at Al Udeid, a staging ground for US -led strikes on the Islamic State militant group that has seized parts of Syria and Iraq.

In March 2014, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain recalled their ambassadors from Qatar over that rift.

The diplomatic row follows President Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia two weeks ago – his first trip overseas as president, where he convened a summit of Arab and Muslim allies.

It appears Saudi Arabia is now working to consolidate its position as the leader of that group and sideline Qatar, whose policies have often been at odds with other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a regional alliance of six nations.

UAE has given Qataris a 2-week notice period to leave the country and they have been banned from entering the country, as well.

Qatar’s backing of Islamists dates to a decision by the current ruling emir’s father to end a tradition of automatic deference to Saudi Arabia, the dominant Gulf Arab power, and forge the widest possible array of allies.

In one store queues were up to 25-people deep as shoppers piled trollies high with supplies from rice to nappies.

“My suspicion is (they felt) emboldened by what Trump said on his visit and. that they feel they have got some kind of backing”, said a former USA official. Doha-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera reported trucks carrying food had begun lining up on the Saudi side of the border, apparently stranded.

“The crux is that the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia think that Qatar has made their security situation and regional stability worse”.

Qatar said there was “no legitimate justification” for the countries’ decision, though it vowed its citizens wouldn’t be affected by it.

“The aim is clear, and it is to impose guardianship on the state”, it said, insisting authorities would “take all measures necessary… to foil attempts to affect or harm Qatar’s society and economy”. The Qatar Stock Exchange fell more than 7 percent.

UAE carriers Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia, as well as Saudi Airlines announced the suspension of all flights to and from Qatar as of Tuesday morning. They’ve ordered Qatari diplomats to leave in 48 hours and other Qatari nationals to pack up in two weeks.

Bahrain said Qatar was undermining its security by supporting “acts of terror and financing armed groups associated with Iran” to carry out attacks on its territories. U.S. Donald Trump has made defeating Islamic State a priority of his presidency.

During a press conference Monday in Sydney beside U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis and their Australian counterparts, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered U.S. support in brokering a solution between the feuding states.

He encouraged Qatar and its neighbours to “sit down together”, while Iran also urged Qatar and its neighbours to talk.

Many in Qatar expressed shock over the sudden crisis, especially since it came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Last month, the Qatari news agency quoted Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as saying that Iran is “a regional, Islamic power that can not be ignored” and it would not be wise to fight against it.

The stories quoted him questioning USA hostility towards Iran, speaking of “tensions” between Doha and Washington and speculating that Trump might not remain in power for long.

The biggest diplomatic crisis in the Persian Gulf region since the 1991 USA -led war against Iraq pits several nations against Qatar, which is home to some 10,000 American troops and a major US military base.