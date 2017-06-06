Dollar Hits 7-Month Low, Stocks, Oil Retreat as Caution Reigns

The Australian dollar rebounded from earlier lows after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, in line with market forecasts.

USA crude CLc1 was 0.6 percent lower at $47.12 a barrel on Tuesday, after falling 0.55 percent on Monday.

“The dollar is already on the defensive after Friday’s jobs data, and now its facing potential geopolitical risk in the form of Comey’s testimony”.

“It’s hard to pinpoint a single factor but the United Kingdom elections and Comey’s testimony will take place on the same day, which is making the market nervous”, said Bart Wakabayashi, Tokyo Branch Manager of State Street Bank, referring to both events set for Thursday.

There will be intense interest in what Comey might say about his conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump about an investigation into former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, who was sacked for failing to disclose conversations with Russian officials.

The dollar index against a basket of major currencies went as low as 96.601.DXY, its weakest since November 9. The dollar was also impacted by the stronger euro as analysts predicted that the European Central Bank will take a less-dovish tone at its meeting this Thursday.

The ECB may even discuss dropping some of its pledges to ramp up stimulus if needed, four sources with direct knowledge of the discussions told Reuters last week. The euro was steady at US$1.1255 after slipping about 0.3 per cent the previous day to pull away from seven-month high scaled on the United States dollar’s broader decline.

Sterling advanced 0.2 percent to $1.293 on Tuesday.

Sterling treaded water at US$1.2097 after rising overnight to a 10-day high of US$1.2940 after an opinion poll gave Britain’s ruling Conservative Party a comfortable lead ahead of Thursday’s parliamentary elections. The Telegraph’s poll tracker has the Tories ahead by 7 points, compared with a lead of more than 20 points in April.

The Australian dollar was down 0.3 percent at $0.7464 AUD=D4 after Australia posted current account data for January-March.

Energy explorer Inpex lost 0.34 percent to trade at 1,024.5 yen and refiner Idemitsu dropped 2.30 percent to 3,185 yen. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 percent.

The euro pared overnight losses and rose 0.2 percent to $1.1275, edging back towards a seven-month high of $1.1285 reached on Friday.

Investors are awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision later on Tuesday, when its benchmark rate is expected to be held at a record low 1.5 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index started the day on the downside but reversed its downtrend to trade up 0.35 percent.

The Japanese market has slipped from almost two-year highs this week while Wall Street retreated from records on Monday.