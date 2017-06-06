Donald Trump condemns Justice Department over ‘watered down’ travel ban

President Donald Trump’s Twitter tirades on the travel ban may be undermining the legal work of top-notch Justice Department lawyers assigned to represent his administration at the Supreme Court.

Trump brought up the call for a travel ban after London experienced a deadly terror attack over the weekend.

The latest example came when Trump defiantly tweeted on Monday night that he wants to call his plan to stop travel from six Muslim-majority countries a “travel ban” and “not some politically correct term”.

Trump had originally issued a policy that banned travellers from seven countries and halted the admission of most refugees.

The President’s tweets managed to suggest there were no differences between the two executive orders. That order is now facing its own legal challenges. But Trump on Monday was having none of it.

Trump also said the Justice Department should ask for an “expedited hearing” on the second ban and “seek much tougher version!”

The journey for Justice Department lawyers defending the ban began last January, when travelers suddenly found themselves blocked from entering the country following Trump’s first executive order banning entry to people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

In a series of morning tweets, Trump says the Justice Department “should have stayed” with the first travel ban executive order.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals last month upheld a federal judge’s ruling that had kept the order from going into effect.

If anything, Supreme Court may be more likely to hear the case in light of the tweets, to determine once and for all how far the president’s power goes, said Peter S. Margulies, a law professor at Roger Williams.

“In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the USA in order to help keep our country safe”. Even worse, he suggested that government lawyers are simply making a “politically correct” argument as a way to please the courts. That’s the lawyer who represents the president at the Supreme Court.

He wrote, in part: “I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!”.

But the White House doesn’t seem concerned about the tweets’ impact on the case.

Conway, married to White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, revived his own near dormant Twitter account Monday morning to warn Trump that while presidential tweets may “make some ppl feel better”, they won’t help his Justice Department “get 5 votes in Scotus, which actually matter”. The narrower would temporarily halt entry to the USA from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The move caused widespread disruptions at worldwide airports and protests from Muslims, rights groups and others. The Trump administration followed that up with a version that narrowed the scope of the original order.

“Ironically, it makes more hard the very thing that Trump was demanding: the reinstatement of his immigration order”, Turley said.

The court could also put a 120-day ban on all refugees into effect and allow the administration to consider new vetting procedures.