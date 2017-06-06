Donald Trump: Media Trying to Sell ‘Pathetic Excuse’ from London Mayor

Later on Monday, Trump aides admonished reporters to quit focusing on the president’s tweets. Trump Jr.’s tweet was a response to attacks near Westminster Palace. He called the courts, which have blocked two versions of the travel ban, “slow and political”.

It’s unclear whether the president has conveyed his requests to the Justice Department, which he oversees, in a forum other than Twitter.

The White House has struggled to prevent the measures from being permanently struck down, insisting it is not a “ban” and does not target Muslims – which would nearly certainly be unconstitutional.

On Saturday night, before reports of a deadly incident in London were confirmed to be the result of a terror attack, President Donald Trump began tweeting. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Trump also stressed that his proposal was a “travel ban”, a description his aides have disputed in the past. Rather asked. “The arc of history may very well judge them all with the broad brush of complicity if they do not stand up now and say that this has gone too far”.

The president spent much of the weekend responding to the attack on Twitter.

President Donald Trump on Monday seized on the London terror attack to demand the USA ban on travelers from some Muslim countries be reinstated, sparking a diplomatic row with Britain and jeopardizing his legal defense of the measure in the process.

The war of words had began after the London mayor gave an interview on Sunday morning in which he urged people not to be frightened by an increased police presence.

The White House is denying that President Donald Trump is picking a fight with London’s mayor – and that the president’s comments are related to the mayor’s Muslim faith.

Khan did not initially reply personally, but his office said he had “more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks”. “We are not going to let Donald Trump divide our communities”, he said.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders is pushing back on the suggestion that Trump is mischaracterizing the mayor’s comments.

“London has proved him wrong”, he said.

But British Prime Minister Theresa May said Khan was doing a “good job”, echoing public sentiment across London. And in the aftermath of this, the third terror attack on British soil in less than three months, he had chosen to use his platform to troll the mayor of London – and potentially settle an old score.

He said there was still “great sorrow and anger” across the city about the “barbaric ” and “cowardly” attack.

Khan hits back later when asked by Britain’s Channel 4 News if he thought Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom should be called off. All the while, 15 of the 19 9/11 hijackers were from a country not on Trump’s “Travel Ban” list, Saudi Arabia.