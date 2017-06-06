Donald Trump President seeks ‘much tougher’ travel ban, expedited hearing

He pounded the point home Monday night, tweeting, “That’s right, we need a TRAVEL BAN for certain risky countries, not some politically correct term that won’t help us protect our people!”

In their court arguments, the president’s lawyers have argued that Trump’s campaign pledge to enact a “Muslim ban” does not reflect what he is seeking now.

In a series of morning tweets, Trump says the Justice Department “should have stayed” with the first travel ban executive order.

President Trump’s lawyers found themselves undercut by their client Monday when the chief executive tweeted that he wanted a “travel ban” and “not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted” to the Supreme Court.

The president said he would continue to call it a “travel ban” despite efforts to rebrand it as a “temporary pause” or an executive order in light of the challenges the order has faced in both the public sphere and the legal system. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attacks pushed British Prime Minister Theresa May to vow to take firmer action to combat extremism on Sunday, saying, “there is, to be frank, far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

The president has intensified his push for the travel ban in the wake of the vehicle and knife attack in London at the weekend that left seven people dead and dozens injured. Eleven suspects have been detained so far in connection with the events.

“The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version!”

One of the most reliable patterns of Donald Trump’s presidency may be his ability to undercut his own aides – even mere hours after they attempted to defend him.

The high court is expected to decide in a few weeks whether to hear the case, perhaps in the fall, and also whether to allow Trump’s order to take effect.

The second-guessing about Trump’s Twitter strategy extended to the husband of one Trump’s senior advisers.

George Conway recently withdrew himself from consideration for the head of the Justice Department’s civil division, citing family concerns.

Conway, married to White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, revived his own near dormant Twitter account Monday morning to warn Trump that while presidential tweets may “make some ppl feel better”, they won’t help his Justice Department “get 5 votes in Scotus, which actually matter”. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for that information and the Justice Department declined to comment. The original order, signed at the end of his first week in office, was hastily unveiled without significant input from top Trump national security advisers or relevant federal agencies.

After that order was struck down by the courts, the administration made a decision to write a second directive rather than appeal against the initial ban to the Supreme Court.

The order blocks citizens of six predominantly-Muslim countries – including Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – from entering the US.