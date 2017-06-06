Donald Trump will not block Comey testimony: White House

The White House director of legislative affairs says the ongoing investigations into possible links between Russian Federation and President Donald Trump’s campaign have undoubtedly detracted from the administration’s agenda.

Former FBI director James Comey is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill later this week.

Comey is expected to deliver on Thursday his first public testimony before the committee since Trump abruptly fired him last month.

According to previous court rulings, the United States president has the power to resist certain subpoenas and other interventions by the legislative and judicial branches to access information and personnel relating to the executive branch.

“The President’s power to assert executive privilege is well-established”.

Comey has been the epicentre of much of Washington’s political drama since last year’s presidential election, when he twice opened probes into Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s improper handling of classified emails, which Hillary said partly contributed to her defeat.

Following his dismissal, reports mounted that Trump asked Comey if he was under investigation in a separate FBI probe, and sought to have Comey end an investigation into former top administration official Michael Flynn. That they – they assessed that they really wanted Trump to win it and were working to help him win and her lose.An adviser to Trump’s campaign and prominent speaker at the 2016 Republican National Convention, Flynn was sacked less than four weeks after Trump’s inauguration after claims that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., during the presidential transition.Sewell: What level of proof do we need in order for us to have a criminal investigation by the FBI of Mr. Flynn?

