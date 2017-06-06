Dozens of Indonesians involve in terror activities in southern Philippines

Air strikes are being carried out by the Philippines military in the city of Marawi, that was overrun by Islamic State group fighters last week, reported CNN on Tuesday.

Dozens of people ran to freedom through a terrifying gauntlet of military air strikes and Islamist gunmen today, almost two weeks after being trapped in a deadly battle for a Philippine city.

An early morning attack today (June 2) that killed 36 at Manila World Resort casino in northern Philippines is not considered a terrorist attack, Philippine police told the Associated Press.

“As we walked many people saw us on the street and they joined us”, said Lucman.

Speaking in Singapore amid a bloody standoff between Philippine troops and militants fighting under the IS flag in Marawi city, Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu called the militants “killing machines” and urged full-scale regional cooperation against them.

“We had a tip from the general commander that we should go out”, said Leny Paccon, who gave refuge to 54 people in her home, including 44 Christians.

But Padilla said the troops “are working and doing their best to do and accomplish this mission immediately”.

But bound by worldwide laws, Duterte said troops did their best to ensure no civilians would be killed. Gen. Restituto Padilla said in a statement.

The ceasefire between the army and militants allied to so-called Islamic State (IS) had been reached through intermediaries.

Experts said the presence of foreign Islamic extremist fighters in the country could be a sign that ISIS could be establishing a hub in Asia as its foothold in Syria and Iraq weakens.

Duterte, who took office on June 30 a year ago, placed Mindanao and nearby island provinces in the southern Philippines under martial law last Tuesday after some 500 militants occupied and torched some infrastructures in Marawi.

“This will be over in about three more days“, Duterte said on Saturday after visiting a hospital in Cagayan de Oro where wounded soldiers were being treated.

In an earlier visit to Moscow, which concluded 23 May, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte also outlined a plan for the Philippines to procure a range of counter-terrorism equipment from Russian Federation including “small arms, helicopters and jets”.

Government forces have bombarded Marawi with air raids and waged fierce street-to-street battles with hundreds of gunmen since they rampaged through the Muslim city of 200,000 on May 23 after the military attempted to arrest their leader, Isnilon Hapilon.

Unarmed MILF rebels were to have escorted civilians to safety in a four-hour period ending at noon.

The holdouts have human shields, thought to include a Catholic priest and 14 others kidnapped last week, the military has said.

Some 120 Maute terrorists and 38 government troops and policemen have been killed in fighting that broke out May 23 in Marawi City. “So we still have to identify them, [a] process [to be undertaken] by the intelligence”, Padilla said.”With the amount of material that has been coming out and being recovered [from] the areas of conflict, there could be, in this collection of documents and other materials, proof that would indicate the existence of these foreign fighters”, he said.

More than 2,000 people remain trapped in the center of Marawi, with no electricity and little food and water.

“We are expecting that people will get starved, people will get hurt, people will get killed“, said Herrera, the military spokesman.