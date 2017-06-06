DR Horton offers to buy 75 percent of Forestar

At the same time, D.R. Horton management commented that continuing Forestar stockholders will have the opportunity to participate in significant value creation through a strategic relationship with D.R. Horton that would help Forestar grow organically into the leading residential land development company in the United States, selling developed residential lots to D.R. Horton and other homebuilders.

Forestar said in a statement late on Monday it would review D.R. Horton’s offer and that it had not yet determined if the proposal was superior to Starwood’s. (DHI) announced it has submitted a proposal to the Board of Forestar Group Inc.

Moelis & Co was D.R. Horton’s financial adviser. In the meantime, it continues to recommend that shareholders support the merger with Starwood. The company’s board had said it expected the deal to be completed in the third quarter of the year.

Essentially, this transaction would be effected through a merger of a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton with Forestar.

The deal could “enhance (D.R. Horton’s) land acquisition capabilities as it relates to larger master-planned communities which has historically been (Forestar’s) focus”, Wedbush Securities analyst Jay McCanless wrote in a client note.

A class action lawsuit was filed against Forestar Group Inc.

The company has been reshaping itself since 2015, when a group of key investors said Forestar needed to make changes in both its management strategy and in its leadership.

Forestar is a development company that owns or has interests in 50 residential or mixed-use projects with about 4,600 acres of real estate. The company in 2016 sold the Radisson Hotel and Suites in downtown Austin in a $130 million deal.

The proposal from Horton sent shares of Forestar (ticker: FOR) up almost 13 percent, or $1.80 a share, to $16.