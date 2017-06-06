Draymond Green gets irritated after reporter asked how he controls his emotions

Draymond Green has developed a reputation for being a dirty player, and it sounds like the Golden State Warriors star is exhausted of it.

Meanwhile, a reporter asked Green after Sunday’s Game 2 win over the Cavaliers, 132-113, how he was able to “restrain yourself emotionally”. The question immediately prompted a “Jeez” from Green’s teammate, Kevin Durant, as the two shared a podium, and the polarizing Warriors forward followed with a few choice words of his own.

“You act like I’m just this troubled guy who played – you know had a bunch of trouble and can’t control myself”, Green fired back at the reporter.

It was a silly question by the reporter. Green also said he would do the same exact thing again, because LeBron’s stepping over him was disrespectful.

“I think at the end of the day, I think everyone talks to officials”. But going over the edge isn’t going to win me a championship. I went over the edge before. Green is one of the more vocal and emotional players in the National Basketball Association, but it’s a part of his game. “Fool me once, you can’t fool me twice”.

These types of events aren’t anything new for the emotional player, who had a career-high 14 technical fouls this season with two disqualifications and one ejection. Yet on the other hand, one could argue the reporter was baiting Green by mentioning the two-time All-Star’s questionable past.