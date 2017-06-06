Drugs score big wins against lung, prostate, breast cancers

Those 50 patients had 17 different types of advanced cancer.

AFRICAN CARIBBEAN men are being urged to participate in more prostate cancer research studies to help doctors develop more targeted treatments. “With more than 12,834 patients, this is the largest collaboration of its kind in oncology”.

The study, presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago, included around 1,900 men with locally-advanced cancer or whose disease had already spread. The addition of abiraterone lowered the relative risk for death by 37% compared with standard of care (hazard ratio [HR], 0.63; 95% CI, 0.52-0.76; P =.0000012). Treatment-failure events were much lower in the combination group, at 248, compared with 535 in the ADT-only group.

In order to more accurately assess potential long-term consequences of PC screening programs on mortality, the latter study, which initially involved more than 75,000 men, was pursued for an additional six year time span.

Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) prostate cancer drug Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) has showed a significant effect in the phase 3 LATITUDE clinical trial.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) previously said the treatment was not cost-effective for the NHS until cancers were more advanced. Only FOLFOX was administered in the United States, where patients participated through the Alliance/SWOG 80702 trial. “This is one the biggest reductions in death I’ve seen in any clinical trial for adult cancers“.

The last major change in adjuvant chemotherapy for stage II colon cancer occurred in 2004, Grothey said, when clinical trials showed that adding oxaliplatin to existing 6-month regimens improved cure rates.

The men in the trial, known as Stampede, were aged 67 on average at the start of the study. The celebrities are calling on black communities to confront their increased risk of prostate cancer, and break down longstanding taboos that prevent men from speaking out about the disease. OS rates at 3 years for the ADT + AA + prednisone arm was 66%, compared to 49% in the ADT + placebo arm. He lives in Harrow with his partner and five children. Samuels said that he felt like his world fell apart overnight, as the doctors told him that surgery wasn’t an option for him because the cancer had spread beyond his prostate. And if traditional antihormonal treatments were able to contain the disease for many months, cancer could eventually develop resistance to drugs and invade the bones, causing pain and fractures.

One patient who participated in the trial, Alfred Samuels, 59, was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in January 2012.

It blocks CYP17-mediated androgen production, which expands prostate cancer growth at three source, including the testes, adrenals and the prostate tumor tissue.

The data for the study were pooled from these trials: SCOT in the United Kingdom, Denmark, Spain, Australia, Sweden, and New Zealand; TOSCA in Italy; Alliance/SWOG 80702 in the United States and Canada; IDEA France (GERCOR/PRODIGE) in France; ACHIEVE in Japan; and HORG in Greece.

The three-year overall survival rate was 83 percent in men taking abiraterone versus 76 percent in men receiving standard androgen deprivation therapy, James said.

The drug, abiraterone (Zytiga), lowered patients’ risk of death by almost 40 percent when added to standard androgen deprivation therapy, both studies found. They also experienced more side effects, including high blood pressure and signs of liver problems.

“Although Dr. James shows the degree of benefit in survival is similar in non-metastatic and metastatic patients, I would argue that further study is needed to determine appropriate candidates for abiraterone who have non-metastatic disease”, James said.