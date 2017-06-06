Durant, Curry hit golden form

OAKLAND LeBron James has been brilliant in the first two games of the NBA Finals, which still have been lopsided losses for his Cleveland Cavaliers. “Just having a guy that has been here, done that before, has so much confidence in everything that we do and walks the walk, allows us to be ourselves and be confident in approaching game two”.

Former coach and player Al Attles said it was “terrific” news. “That’s the question sometimes”.

James had 10 first-half assists, the most in any playoff half of his career, while Curry had 15 points as Golden State took a 40-34 lead in the highest-scoring NBA Finals first quarter in 50 years and the second-highest ever.

Game Three is in Cleveland on Wednesday (USA).

While James has delivered – he had a triple-double Sunday night in Game 2 – it hasn’t been almost enough against the superstar-laden Golden State Warriors.

“For him the whole priority was his health and I think he’s in a good place right now”.

If “King” James and the Cavaliers don’t take advantage at Oracle Arena, the Warriors will stretch their National Basketball Association playoff win streak record to 14 games and could become the first champions to run undefeated through the playoffs by winning Wednesday and Friday in Cleveland. Golden State’s coaching staff also looked to counter the insertion of center Channing Frye into the lineup by playing small-ball lineups that could force him into unfavorable match-ups.

Warriors go up 2-0, improve to 14-0 in postseason play.

“I’m not it’s for us to debate”, Curry said.

The first two games have shown a stark difference in depth.

Kyrie Irving scored 24 points in the opener and Love had a big day in Game 2, but starters Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith have been almost invisible and the bench has offered little help.

James was equally spectacular with his own triple-double of 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, but yet again didn’t get almost enough help to keep up with the Warriors’ depth.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are now battling it out on the court as their teams play each other in the NBA Finals, but it looks like they were once a team together back in 2011 when they reportedly hopped in the studio together.

But after being so close past year and falling short, the Warriors know how hard the next two will be. It’s a totally different team than this team was past year. This year’s 2-0 lead came with the elite play from two elite MVP players. “We need to take that mentality to Cleveland”.