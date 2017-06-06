Durant, Curry simply too much as Warriors win Game 2

Kevin Durant had 38 points and Steph Curry had 28 points.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, haven’t gotten almost enough production from anyone other than James, who had a triple-double Sunday, and forward Kevin Love, who had 21 rebounds in Game 1. It was clear that they wanted to have a high tempo game again.

“We turned the ball over too much in the first half”.

A healthy Curry followed up a 28-point Game 1 with his first postseason triple-double on Sunday with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

One of the reasons they did was by establishing a Finals record with 18 3-pointers – breaking the mark of 17 they set previous year.

Klay Thompson emerged from a postseason-long shooting funk to score 22 points with four 3-pointers while playing more stellar defense and pulling down seven rebounds for the Warriors, who shot 18 for 43 from 3-point range.

The Cavs are never to be counted out and they are going home, but they are going to have to find another level if they want to make this one a series. Before the game, the National Basketball Coaches Association presented its annual Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award to co-winners Al Attles, who led the Warriors to their first West Coast championship in 1975, and Hubie Brown, a Hall of Fame honoree in 2005.

“We know this is far from over”.

Cleveland has been in this position before obviously, but with Durant playing at such a high level, it appears it will be an even tougher challenge than past year for the Cavs to come back in the series.

The issue for the Cavaliers is if they try to slow it down and make it a more defensive-oriented contest, the Warriors are an elite halfcourt defensive team. They cleaned up their play significantly, turning it over just three times.

“But heading to Cleveland we’re going to have to be a lot smarter”.

The Warriors put their stamp on this game in the fourth quarter, as the Warriors’ stars began trading impossible shot for impossible shot, seemingly trying to one-up each other on the absurdity scale. And we forced them to 20 turnovers, and they still beat us pretty good.

While James has delivered – he had a triple-double on Sunday night in Game 2 – it hasn’t been almost enough against the superstar-laden Golden State Warriors. “Like I said, we’re anxious about the series right now, so we’re just trying to stay in the moment”. “But they’re a team you cannot – you can’t let them go on runs”.

The Warriors followed with a 16-4 run that included 3-pointers from Curry and Thompson, a three-point play from Durant in transition and four points from Shaun Livingston.

“Right now, it means nothing”, James said minutes after the defeat.

Golden State continued to push the ball.

The first two games have shown a stark difference in depth.

James led the Cavaliers with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists to match a record with his eighth career NBA Finals triple-double.

Although the Warriors won both games by almost 20 points or more, Sunday night’s contest was tightly contested throughout majority of the game.

Curry’s pairing with Durant is already being compared to Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan with Scottie Pippen as among the greatest duos in NBA Finals history. “But it’s definitely great to see him over there and have him talking in the timeouts and out there leading us”.

“I thought for the most part with the game plan that we had we tried to execute it as close as possible”, James said.