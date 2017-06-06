Durant, Curry spark Warriors win, record win streak at 14

The drama began even before Sunday’s game, when Kerr – who had not coached the Warriors’ previous 11 games after the lingering symptoms from a botched back surgery nearly two years ago worsened two games into Golden State’s first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers – strode into the interview room and declared he was coming back to the sideline in Game 2.

LeBron James struggled to put a positive spin on Cleveland’s performance against Golden State on Sunday after they suffered another mauling in Game Two of the NBA Finals series. Golden State has now won 14 consecutive playoff games, the longest post-season winning streak in National Basketball Association history.

The Warriors blocked seven shots, including five by Durant, who became just the third player since 1984 to have a 30-point, 10-rebound, five-block game in the NBA Finals. Sure, it has only been two games and the series is technically not over, but come on.

LeBron James had powerfully dragged the Cleveland Cavaliers into a competitive fight on Sunday night, but for a chance at an upset, he needed a sliver of help in the final eight minutes to take this series back to Cleveland tied. Last year, the Cavaliers’ adjustments, many spurred by James, allowed them to overcome a 2-0 deficit. Knowing that full well, the Cavaliers were still unable to make Golden State sweat; the Warriors took the lead for good at the 7:38 mark of the first quarter and never relinquished it. “Yeah”, said Kameron. The Tolentinos think the Cavs will turn it around now that they will be playing at home, but Warriors fans think golden state looks too tough to beat. “So they won two games, now we got to go home and regroup”. Steph has been around for five years, K [Durant] who I’ve been a teammate now with for a year, but played against for five years, more locked in than I’ve ever seen either one of them in my life. “The trade went down and to get picked up and be where I wanted to be the whole time, it’s an incredible experience, and we’ve got a couple of more games to finish up”.

Seven of the nine conference finals games this year were decided by 12 points or more, including three games where the difference was at least 33 points.

Game 3 will be on June 8 LIVE at 9:00 am with a primetime replay of S+A at 8:00pm of the same day.

“They’re going keep to coming, man”, Curry said. I get in a a lot of extra work in between games and on off days. And you are talking two of the greatest players that we got in this world locked in the way they are. Role players Deron Wiliams, Kyle Korver and J.R. Smith could play better at home.

Curry’s pairing with Durant is already being compared to Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan with Scottie Pippen as among the greatest duos in NBA Finals history. “They’re a different team”.

On that third-quarter drive, James had little help as Love got there late. It was that level of leeway that was the basis of Golden State’s pitch to Durant when the team met with him in free agency last July in the Hamptons.

“That’s what they do”, James said.

In the midst of three straight championships, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant led the Lakers to the closest encounter with playoff flawlessness before this year’s Golden State team.

“My guy did OK while I was gone”, Kerr said after the Warriors won Sunday night. LeBron James has been otherworldy, per usual, averaging 28.5 points, 13.0 rebounds and 11.0 assists over the first two games.

If the Warriors don’t go all out on max deals or close to such contracts and still acquire Durant, there is no reason Cleveland can not to do the same thing.

But after being so close a year ago and falling short, the Warriors know how hard the next two will be.