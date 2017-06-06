Durant’s ‘amazing’ defense hailed by Warriors coach Kerr

It turns out that Sunday, in the hours before Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Kerr decided he had improved enough to return to the sidelines, when he stunned the packed interview room here at Oracle Arena expecting to see Mike Brown, his replacement for the last 11 games of Golden State’s playoff run. Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7 Kerr said he decided Sunday morning that he is able to return to coaching for the first time since Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs against Portland.

The Warriors are crushing them by a combined 41 points through two games, with the series set to shift to Cleveland for Game 3 at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Sunday’s Game 2 broadcast averaged a 32.4 rating in the Cleveland market and a 31.1 in the San Francisco-Oakland market. But stylistically the game has changed in the last 5 years.

To the casual observer, LeBron James’ actions after Game 2 of the NBA Finals were the flawless example of frustration finally boiling over. That’s two more than the Warriors had as a team in Game 1.

Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson scored his first points of the series on a driving dunk midway through the first quarter.

I watched those Michael Jordan championships, and at the time it felt like a struggle of will. Defense was played far differently in the 90s, and the game was not spread out to the 3-point line almost as much, which created plenty of opportunities for stubborn objects to be overcome by irresistable force. Curry’s 10 first-quarter free throws equaled Paul Pierce for most in a Finals quarter.

“Steve’s a fighter and for him to be out there when he has a built-in excuse not to because of the incredible pain he’s under, it’s wonderful”, Klay Thompson said after the game. “They won their first two games like they’re supposed to. But heading to Cleveland, we’re going to have to be a lot smarter”. From the looks of it, that may be a long wait – but if the playoffs are going to be a snooze-fest then at least keep the regular season entertaining. So that was kind of a microcosm of the game, we were rushing a lot. “Playing the pick-and-roll. I just tried to do all the stuff the guards did to try to expand my game, and I went to Steve”.

And there it is, the only thing that can really be said for the Cavs. Like James, Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love tallied nine points on four-of-nine shooting, but hit only one of his three looks from three-point range in the third.

“The whole pregame process was all the same tonight, it was just a matter of him showing up on the bench and giving us that energy”, Curry said.

While KD has been sensational so far during the Finals, his performance is a little hard to appreciate, in large part because greatness looks so easy when you’re Kevin Durant and you have a handful of All-Star teammates.

The key one came late in the third quarter after Cleveland cut the deficit to four points.

Durant was able to get into the lane and throw down dunks easily, while Curry had plenty of wide open three point shots.

In all seriousness, Pierce seems like a remnant of the faction of people who will never get over The Decision, a group who deny James’s greatness when they get even the slightest chance. That same vision has helped lead Golden State to a remarkable run of success over the past three years.

“We have not lost, so that’s a good indication that it was not a distraction”, said Kerr, who also missed the first 43 games of the 2015-16 season after surgery. Showing a determination to put his head down and drive as often as possible, James noted his 18th career postseason triple-double with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists.

With the win, the Warriors set an National Basketball Association record for most consecutive playoff victories at 14.

The Warriors didn’t lose a game with Brown on the bench, which will likely earn him another head coaching job, just like it got Luke Walton, who filled in previous year, and then got the Lakers’ job. “If we don’t defend home court, then what happens?” I know that comes from just always working on your game, always trying new things. “We need to take that mentality to Cleveland”.