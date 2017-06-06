Eduardo Rodriguez To Miss At Least 3-4 Weeks

At the time Johnson was set to replace the injured Eduardo Rodriguez in the Red Sox rotation this weekend but the injury created serious doubts in his ability to be able too do that.

Despite a report by CSNNE.com that said Andrews recommended Rodriguez rest for three to four weeks – a shutdown period that likely would sideline the lefty thorough the All-Star break – the Red Sox said they were still awaiting Andrews’ report.

The effort, according to Drellich, is to “try to recover conservatively from a right knee subluxation rather than go for surgery”.

“I saw that report, but, we are not sure where it came from”, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski wrote in an email. “Would anticipate having more tomorrow”. The news was positive overall for the Red Sox left-hander, because it means there’s a chance he helps down the stretch run. Other options for Boston this weekend are Kyle Kendrick who is listed as Saturdays starter for Pawtucket, but Kendrick’s struggles both in the majors and in the minors this season make him an unlikely spot start candidate. He has a 3.54 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) and has completed at least six innings in seven of his past eight starts.

“When it first happened, it scared the crap out of me”, Johnson told the Journal.