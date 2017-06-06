Egypt suspends flights to Qatar

“The measures are unjustified and are based on claims and allegations that have no basis in fact”, the statement said, adding that the decisions would “not affect the normal lives of citizens and residents”.

These are more severe measures than during a previous eight-month rift in 2014, when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE withdrew their ambassadors from Doha.

The statement attributed cutting ties with Qatar to the state’s promotion of extremist thoughts of al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, its support for terrorist operations in Sinai, as well as its intervention in Egypt’s internal affairs in a way that threatens its national security.

Tensions between Qatar and the rest of the GCC are a regular concern, mostly related to Qatar’s state media taking positions contrary to the Saudi kingdom.

“Many of Qatar Airways’ flights to southern Europe and Africa pass through Saudi Arabia”, the site said.

They said the Saudis may have felt empowered by the warm embrace that Trump gave them when he visited Riyadh in May and adopted a harsh anti-Iran stance. Adrian J.T. Rankine-Galloway told The Associated Press that the US military had “no plans to change our posture in Qatar”.

Saudi Arabia closed down a local office of Al Jazeera but said Qatari citizens would still be allowed to take part in the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Iran, however, is prepared to ship food to Qatar through its three ports in the south of the country, Fars, a semi official Iranian news agency, said. “Qatar has refused to arrest them, extradite them or prohibit them from entering the country”.

Qatar hosts more than 10,000 USA and coalition personnel at Al-Udeid Air Base. They also ordered their citizens to leave Qatar. The abrupt decision has thrown the region into its greatest diplomatic crisis in decades and deepens a rift that has been growing for years between most of the Gulf states and Qatar.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has urged Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani to exercise self-restraint and refrain from steps that would escalate the tension.

The suspension of seagoing trade is one component of a range of diplomatic and economic sanctions that a Saudi-led group of nations has enacted to punish Qatar for alleged support of Hezbollah and Hamas.

“I think what we’re witnessing is a growing list of disbelief in the countries for some time, and they’ve bubbled up to take action in order to have those differences addressed”, Tillerson said.

Gulf states have for years accused Qatar of supporting extremist groups, in particular the Muslim Brotherhood, the world’s oldest Islamist organisation.

In 2016, Qatar imported products worth QAR 18.79 billion from the Gulf countries, of which the UAE acquired a share of 56% and Saudi Arabia of 27% at a collective value of AED 16.6 billion ($4.55 billion). Qatar denied the comments, saying it had been the victim of a “cybercrime”. According to the Qatar Stock Exchange website, the stock market indicator fell sharply from 9,923 to 9,400, followed by a continued decline to around 9,100 points. “We are friends, we’ve been friends now for a long time, haven’t we?” “Our relationship is extremely good”.