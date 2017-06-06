Eighteen people remain in critical condition after London attack

Dick’s comments come just a week after intelligence sources admitted the number of Islamists known to intelligence and police in the United Kingdom was much higher than the previously accepted 3,000 figure, and was actually around 23,000.

He said: “I did my bit, I know a lot of people did, but the authorities didn’t do their bit and that’s what’s shocking”.

May claimed on Sunday that “enough is enough” when it comes to dealing with terrorism and extremism in the UK-policy areas that she was directly responsible for during her six-year long stint as home secretary.

“A detachment of fighters from Islamic State carried out London attacks“, said the Amaq news agency, which is affiliated with the jihadists.

The three men in Saturday’s assault were shot dead by police, who said they were wearing suicide belts that turned out to be fakes.

British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses her nation on terrorism following an attack in London that killed at least 7 people and injured another 48.

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday condemned what she called the media’s “obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president”.

James Bateman, who lives at the other side of the road, said: “At about 4am, after the large bang, I looked outside the window after being woken up and I saw about a dozen armed police officers going to and from an unmarked van”. “Evil, evil people”, he told The Guardian newspaper.

A witness from the scene of Saturday night’s atrocity told NBC News that the man who was hit was a USA citizen.

“It was a rampage”, he said, adding that he heard a shout of: “This is for Allah”.

Archibald’s fiance had been walking a few steps ahead of her and escaped physical injury but suffered deep emotional wounds, his siblings said in a Facebook post.

“I think our Prime Minister has endorsed the fundamental notion that there is too much carriage – voluntarily – by services like Google and others of hatred on the internet”, he told Q&A.

After a suicide bomber killed 22 people in the city of Manchester on May 22, British police and politicians were furious when US media, citing intelligence sources, named the perpetrator and then published photographs of evidence from the scene.

Most of the London Underground stations reopened Monday in the neighborhood where the attack took place, allowing life to resume after more than 24 hours of lockdown.

Seven people are confirmed dead.

Grande, who headlined a benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday, alongside stars including Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber, tweeted that she was “Praying for London“. We’d like to thank all the drivers who helped tens of thousands of Londoners get home safely last night.

Khan condemned the attack on Sunday, telling BBC that he’s “appalled and furious” at what the “cowardly terrorists” did.

Another meeting of Britain’s Cobra emergency cabinet was to be held on Monday.

Trump said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May to express America’s “unwavering support” and offer US assistance as the British government works to protect its citizens and bring the guilty to justice.

‘We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach global agreements to regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning’.