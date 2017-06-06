Election drive in United Kingdom back on in terror’s shadow

The married father-of-two, who worked for London Underground as a trainee customer services assistant for almost six months previous year, could be seen in the programme arguing with police officers in the street, after displaying a flag used by so-called Islamic State in a London park. The variations of the Black Standard with white shahada has been used by numerous jihadist groups including al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL).

“However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned, and the investigation had been prioritized accordingly”, police said.

A new search was underway Tuesday in a neighbourhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained in the wake of the rampage that left seven dead and dozens wounded. Three terrorists who were shot and killed ran into Borough Market to look for victims.

It had been set at “critical” in the days after the Manchester concert bombing on May 22 that killed 22 people – reflecting a judgment that an attack might be imminent because accomplices with similar bombs might be on the loose.

In the documentary aired on Channel 4 and directed by Jamie Roberts, Butt is shown praying in a London park and having an altercation with British police personnel.

All three men were shot dead by police within eight minutes of receiving a 999 call.

Redouane, 30, who claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan, also lived in Barking, east London. May said the three recent attacks, which had claimed at least 34 lives, were not thought to be connected.

One of the attackers shouted “this is for Allah” as he knifed a man near a pub – while the Islamic State militant group claimed its fighters carried out the attack. One of the dead attackers has been pictured wearing an Arsenal shirt.

According to the Times, he lived in a block of flats with his wife and two young children. She declared Sunday, “Enough is enough”, and demanded stepped up action against suspected terrorists-above all by strengthening the police and security services. Butt did not fall into this category when they last investigated him.

“We have protected counter-terrorism policing budgets, we have also provided funding for an increase in the number of armed police officers”, she said.

Mr Rowley said work was continuing to understand more about the attackers, “their connections and whether they were assisted or supported by anyone else”. “Hearing his painful sobs on the phone while he’s alone trying to deal with this tears me apart”. I just, like, push him off.

The source said Butt was allowed to keep his passport and was not arrested.

Transport for London (TfL) confirmed Butt worked for London Underground for just under six months as a trainee customer services assistant, leaving in October past year.

“But that all changed when he became radicalized”.

Sources close to the security services say monitoring all potential suspects, even high-risk ones, is an impossible challenge and it is inevitable they will not be able to stop all plots.

Another local who knew him said Butt was kicked out of a Barking mosque for arguing with an imam, according to the Metro.

Police have reviewed London’s 33 bridges and added protective barriers to Westminster Bridge, the scene of a similar attack in April. “He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police, including armed officers, on the streets”.