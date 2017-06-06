Eleven changes coming to iPhone from Apple’s iOS 11

At least one part of Apple’s business is doing great: its hubris.

The Echo, released in 2015, and Google Home, released past year, were the first entrants in a promising market.

Two years after Amazon introduced its sleeper hit Echo device, and a year after Google Home, Apple now has the voice-activated HomePod, a high-end music speaker priced at $349 that will be powered by Siri.

One thing is clear. Apple also laid some groundwork for augmented reality, the projection of digital features onto real-world surroundings, by giving app developers tools for incorporating AR into their products.

The trend-setting company also is putting new twists on existing products as it delves deeper into virtual reality and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning.

After touting the work of Apple’s developers, Cook announced that Amazon is coming to Apple TV with its Prime Video app. Cook said Apple was pleased about the partnership, and mentioned some original Amazon content like Transparent.

That leaves Apple. Although it was the first smartphone maker to come out with a digital assistant when Siri debuted in 2011, it hasn’t had a stand-alone assistant. Apple is also doubling the storage space on these models, and the larger model will have a version with 512 GB of storage. “Now brands can take that data, make sense of it and interact with their users in real-time in a truly individualized way”.

The Apple Pay Cash Card will let users pay and receive peer-to-peer money transactions in iMessage. “It’s more WWDC, the D is for Demo”. Apple Music subscribers will be able to follow, contribute and listen to shared playlists with friends and create profiles so they in turn can follow you.

The speaker will sell for about $350 in December in the US, United Kingdom and Australia.

The new gadget will be a direct rival to both the Amazon Echo and Google Home speakers. And it would mark an effort by Apple to catch up with Amazon and Google. Apple purchased Beats Electronics a few years ago, and is hoping to pull fans of Beats headphones and wireless speakers over to HomePod.

The iPad Pro also gains some productivity features for iOS 11, which more closely mimics the Mac.

At its Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple previewed iOS 11, a major update to its mobile operating system, bringing new experiences and hundreds of features to iPhone and iPad this fall. The precision with which the 3D virtual objects were placed on a real table was staggering, there was hell breaking loose on what can only be assumed was a quiet refuge for survivors.

Unlike those other smart speakers, Apple is positioning the HomePod primarily as a way to listen to and discover new songs and artists.

Do Not Disturb while drivingApple iOS 11 introduces a new way to help drivers stay more focused on the road with Do Not Disturb while driving. iPhone can detect when you may be driving and automatically silence notifications to keep the screen dark.

Starting at $649, and shipping next week, the 10.5in iPad Pro comes with the A10X six-core processor and 64GB storage – but if that sounds stingy, you can upgrade it to a eyebrow raising 512GB if you wish.

 Toy Story heroes Buzz, Woody and Jessie join Mickey and Minnie Mouse as Apple Watch faces.