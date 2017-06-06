Elkhorn woman killed in crash in Walworth County

TOWN OF LAGRANGE-An Elkhorn woman died Monday morning in a town of LaGrange vehicle crash that injured two others, according to a Walworth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of County Highway H and Territorial Road in LaGrange Township just before 6:30 a.m.

LaGrange Fire and Rescue crews and sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles with extensive damage at the intersection.

An initial investigation has revealed that a SUV being driven by a 32-year-old man from Delavan was traveling eastbound on Territorial Road.

His auto crashed into a grey Mazda heading south on Highway H, driven by Cesar Varela-Cuautle, 47, Elkhorn. The auto was struck by the SUV on its passenger side.

There were two persons in the auto – a 47-year-old man and 39-year-old woman. She has been identified as Nancy Sanchez-Castillo.

Griffin and Varela-Cuautle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to the report.

The crash is still under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.