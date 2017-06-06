Episode 461 – NBA Finals Game 2 Review & Game 3 Preview

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring next to Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the second half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Kerr would come back to coach when he was ready to coach, and Kerr just decided that this would happen tonight in Game 2. This also marks the first time ever that a team has won each of the first two games of the NBA Finals by at least 19 points, and they’re the third team to score 130 points in an NBA Finals game.

“Well, it’s been a great run but none of that matters unless we can finish the job with this series”, Kerr said. He looks more like a two-time MVP than the hobbled player he was in last year’s Finals. He has been at practice, running film sessions and coaches meetings. “We have to give them something to cheer for”, LeBron said.

Whether the move deserved simply a flagrant foul or the suspension it drew was cause for great debate, but here’s what wasn’t: Green needed to clean up his act, be it intentional or simply reckless flailing.

Steve Kerr got a front-row seat again for the show, delighted to be back on the bench witnessing those signature moments he has seen so many times before.

The big nights from the former MVPs made coach Steve Kerr a victor in his return to the bench after a more than six-week absence following complications from back surgery. Last couple weeks have been good in terms of running practice, film sessions, coaches meetings, that kind of stuff.

“That’s all I wanted for my birthday”, Fisher said afterward of the big win. I did that, and feeling well enough to coach.

“So, I’m excited and it’s good to be back”.

Outside of respect for LeBron, there’s little reason to think that Golden State won’t go 16-0 this postseason.

The Warriors respected that fight and loved seeing it this whole time and it’s why this has been Kerr’s call from the start: You have to let the man get what he fought so hard for.

Rather than reach back to last year’s championship comeback for a confidence boost, James’ focus is on figuring out what Cleveland must do to change its fortunes against a Warriors team that is fresher and far more unsafe this year, thanks to the addition of Kevin Durant.

The 51-year-old Kerr underwent a procedure to fix a spinal fluid leak on May 5 at Duke University but was still experiencing debilitating symptoms such as pain and headaches. “And when you don’t get to them, they make you pay”.

There was a lot of positive reaction to the news of Kerr’s return. They’re going to try to get their 3-point shooters going and rebound the ball. “It’s not a reflection on who was coaching”. “I’ve just got to keep battling”.

