Equatorial Guinea signs production-sharing deal with ExxonMobil for block EG-11

The London-based company won Block EG-24 in the West African nation’s Ronda 2016 round, with all winners revealed by Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima on Monday.

Deepwater block EG-11 measures about 307,000 acres (1,242 square kilometers) and is adjacent to the Zafiro field located in Block B.

After ratification, ExxonMobil will carry out the EG11 work program as operator with 80% state-owned producer GEPetrol holds 20%; the contract includes a commitment to acquire new and reprocess existing 3D seismic data and for the USA major to develop further the national workforce. The US major also has an 80% interest in block EG-06, which is adjacent to block EG-11.

Exxon has a 71-percent interest in the Zafiro field, whose net production averaged 31,000 bpd in 2016, the US group said in its 2016 financial and operating review.

ExxonMobil already operates Zafiro field, the largest oil producing field in Equatorial Guinea.

Last month Equatorial Guinea on May 25 agreed to become the 14th member of Opec.

This places Exxon Mobil ahead of other acreage winners in Equatorial Guinea’s latest licensing bidding round. Of those, seven companies were awarded acreage in the round.

The new contract was signed through direct negotiation, and was not part of the EG Ronda 2016 licensing round, Equatorial Guinea said in the announcement at the Africa Oil & Power 2017 conference in Cape Town.