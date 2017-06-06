Everything Apple announced at its WWDC keynote

Apple’s annual developers conference is the company’s chance to preview upcoming features for iPhones, iPads, watches and Mac computers.

The long anticipated Apple rival to the Amazon Echo and Google Home, dubbed Home Pod, has arrived. However, Siri has been slow to improve its voice-recognition technology and set of responses, especially compared with the more capable Alexa and Google Assistant.

Apple Pay users will be able to make and receive payments with friends and family quickly, easily and securely.

iOS 11, however, looks to bring some significant upgrades to Siri.

Apple “can’t afford to yield valuable real estate in the heart of people’s homes to Amazon, Google and others”, said Geoff Blaber, research analyst at CCS Insight. That’s especially important because people are starting to access information, entertainment and search in a more “pervasive” way that’s less dependent on smarthphones, he said.

The HomePod will launch in Australia in December, although a price is yet to be announced. The protection is similar to what Google Home and Amazon’s Echo speakers already offer.

The HomePod will be priced at $349, more expensive than Amazon’s $180 Echo or $50 Dot and Google’s $129 Home. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the US are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.

“A big question mark for the new speaker, though, is whether Siri is good enough to power its own dedicated device”. However, the most important takeaway seems to be how Apple has taken a deep dive into machine learning and augmented reality. The VR experience on the MacBook powered by some external graphics and HTC’s Vive hardware is clearly among the best out there now, accentuated by the fact it’s all happening out of a MacBook at the end of the day. Startups like Magic Leap are working on ambitious eyewear that can overlay virtual objects, like directions or video games, onto the real world. But so far, interest has been strongest among gamers, developers and hardware makers rather than everyday users. Its entry into digital-music sales with iTunes, and into the smartphone market with the iPhone, upended those industries and gave them mass appeal.

With the next version of the iOS system for mobile devices, messages will sync in the cloud.

McHugh: The biggest complaint that many of us have about the iPhone (or our smartphones in general) is the constant search for more storage space.

A new “high efficiency” photo format will replace the widely used JPEG standard. “By all indications, it’s rather simple tool from a technological standpoint – but if it works as advertised, iPhone’s ‘Do Not Disturb” feature could prevent auto accidents and traffic fatalities, which is more than enough to make it a worthwhile update. They can use the money instantly to send to someone, make purchases using Apple Pay in stores, apps and on the web, or transfer it from Apple Pay Cash to their bank account.