Ex-gov of Mexican coastal state arrested at Panama airport

Mexican authorities say a fugitive ex-governor wanted for corruption has been arrested in Panama.

Mr Borge, of the governing PRI party, is under investigation for alleged corruption, which he denies.

In a statement, the attorney general’s office said Roberto Borge, 37, who was governor of the state of Quintana Roo until past year, was detained in Panama City airport with the aid of Interpol as he was preparing to board a flight to Paris. Javier Duarte of Veracruz has been connected to real estate investments in the United States – including in Scottsdale – and Tomas Yarrington has been indicted on money laundering charges in Texas.

He governed Quintana Roo – the southern state where many of Mexico’s most famous Caribbean beaches are located, including Cancun – from 2011 to 2016 for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

In April, the former governor of Tamaulipas state, Tomás Yarrington, was arrested in Italy after evading capture for nearly five years. Those include the sale of 24 state-owned plots of land and buildings to the ex-governor’s close friends and family members at a price equivalent to six percent of their commercial value.

“The corruption of the past only deepens inequality in Quintana Roo society, leaving the state and municipal governments with no resources to meet the needs of people”, said current Governor Carlos Manuel Joaquín González.

Other recent arrests include Tomas Yarrington, the former governor of Tamaulipas state, who was arrested in Italy in April on USA drug trafficking charges.

Duarte is still awaiting extradition from Guatemala. He is accused of graft and involvement in organized crime.