Ex-MMA fighter gets 36 years to life in kidnap, beating case

At sentencing today, the fighter, formerly known as Jon Koppenhaver, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for thirty-six years.

War Machine (born Jonathan Koppenhaver) will not be first eligible for parole until he was 71 years old. “Finally, one answered and I was brought to the hospital and treated for my injuries”, she said.

War Machine was arrested by U.S. Marshalls and local law enforcement officers on August 15, 2014, in Simi Valley, Calif., after having fled Las Vegas sometime after the brutal August 8 attack involving Mack and Thomas.

“His attorney, Jay Leiderman, tried unsuccessfully to lobby for a new trial, claiming that it was a case of “blind rage” and that he had insufficient time to prepare for the case”.

Mack testified during a two-week trial that she was clothed in bed with Thomas – who told jurors he had been dating Mack for about two months at the time – when Koppenhaver stormed into her home and assaulted the couple.

Liederman said Koppenhaver had been a model prisoner and found religion and remorse while in custody.

In court in March, she said the next thing she remembered after the attack was waking up in the shower without clothes on.

“These circumstances are what has transformed me into a real man, how can I disrespect god by weeping over them?” Ms Mack suffered a lacerated liver, broken rib and lost two teeth during the assault.

Mackinday appeared at the sentencing Monday, asking for the maximum sentence.

Las Vegas police said Koppenhaver attacked Mack and a male friend and accused her of cheating on him. “I was a very, very lost, very empty person”, Koppenhaver said in his statement.

Koppenhaver’s lawyer argued this “charming back and forth” created a norm of consent that allowed the pro fighter to sexually assault or rape Ms Mackinday as “he believed it was okay”.