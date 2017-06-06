Ex-Penn State Officials Get Jail Time For The Sandusky Scandal

In addition, Schultz, the former university vice president, could serve a minimum of two months in jail and a maximum of 23 months; and Curley, the former university athletic director, could serve a minimum of three months in jail and maximum of 23 months. Two other former aides, ex-athletic director Gary Schultz and onetime vice president Tim Curley, got similar two-month jail terms followed by house arrest.

Paterno died in 2012, but an investigation into the Sandusky scandal determined that Paterno tried to keep the story quiet so Penn State wouldn’t look bad.

The judge said he was not convinced that Spanier was as culpable as the other two. “All three ignored the opportunity to put an end to [Sandusky’s] crimes when they had a chance to do so”.

Penn State’s former president and two other ex-administrators have been sentenced to at least two months in jail for hushing up a child sexual abuse allegation against Jerry Sandusky.

Prosecutors said all three administrators failed to tell authorities after they had reasonable suspicion that Sandusky, then the football team’s defensive coordinator, molested a child.

Paterno could have made that phone call without so much as getting his hands dirty,  Boccabella said. “Why he didn’t is beyond me”.

Spanier said he regretted that “I did not intervene more forcefully”.

“I am very remorseful I did not comprehend the severity of the situation”. Schultz said: “It really sickens me to think I might have played a part in children being hurt”. “I’m sorry that I didn’t do more, and I apologize to the victims”, Schultz said. Those men described McQueary’s account to Spanier.

“He was a complete and utter failure as a leader when it mattered most”, prosecutor Laura Ditka said. Spanier’s lawyer says the 68-year-old is suffering from prostate cancer and heart problems, and is asking for probation. Spanier had also been accused of conspiracy, but a jury acquitted him on that charge.

The officials were charged for failing to go to law enforcement after being told in 2001 that a former assistant football coach, Jerry Sandusky, had been seen molesting a boy in a locker room shower.

Judge John Boccabella also sentenced Spanier to pay a $7,500 fine and perform 200 hours of community service.

Spanier plans to appeal, the AP writes.

Sandusky was not arrested until 2011, a decade later.

The university has paid tens of millions of dollars to settle lawsuits filed by Sandusky’s victims, and the total could eventually exceed $100 million. But they say Curley’s forgetfulness during his testimony wasn’t credible. Paterno was sacked but never charged with a crime; he died of lung cancer at age 85 two months after Sanduskys arrest.

During the trial, Spanier’s attorney Sam Silver asked Curley, if he still didn’t believe he’d committed a crime in 2001, why he had made a decision to plea guilty. They pleaded guilty to related charges and testified at the trial of Spanier, who refused a plea deal.