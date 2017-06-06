(EXAS) PT Raised to $50.00 at Benchmark Co

State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). The lowest 12-month price target for the shares is $28.00, which would be decrease of about -27% of its current value. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 price objective on EXACT Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold EXACT Sciences Corporation shares while 56 reduced holdings.

Among 14 analysts covering EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Roth Capital maintained EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Tuesday, October 6 with “Buy” rating. EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 458.24% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending.

Mr. Conroy will make the company’s presentation at the William Blair 37th Annual Growth Stock Conference at 12:40 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 14 in Chicago. The company maintains price to book ratio of 4.45 vs.an industry average at 1.66. The stock touched 52-week High of $38.92 on 06/01/17 and 52-week Low of $6.58 on 06/03/16.

Stock is now moving with a positive distance from the 200 day simple moving average of approximately 86.45%, and has a solid year to date (YTD) performance of 186.75% which means the stock is constantly adding to its value from the previous fiscal year end price.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.38 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 72.26% and a negative return on equity of 43.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post ($1.35) EPS for the current fiscal year. “(EXAS)” was originally posted by The Cerbat Gem and is owned by of The Cerbat Gem. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & global copyright and trademark legislation.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 8,668 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. Its book value per share for the most recent quarter is $2.8 while its price to book ratio for the same period is 13.68, as for as the company’s cash per share for the most recent quarter is $2.47, however its price to cash per share ratio for the same period is 15.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 314,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,475.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $36,630.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 556,339 shares in the company, valued at $11,772,133.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp now owns 5,554,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,211,000 after buying an additional 582,802 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 864,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 305,699 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 455.0% in the first quarter. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the medical research company an impact score of 58 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,200,000.

Exact Sciences Cor (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s trailing twelve month revenues are $132.9 Million, whereas its price to sales ratio for the same period is 31.99. The Firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.