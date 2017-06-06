Facebook aims to be ‘hostile environment for terrorists’

Facebook pledged to be a “hostile environment” for terrorists after Theresa May demanded action from internet firms following the London Bridge terror attack.

Her terse statement came after three Islamist men carried out a knife and van attack in central London, killing at least seven people and injuring 48 others.

May also said that democratic governments must regulate cyberspace, adding that “we need to do everything we can at home to reduce the risks of extremism online”.

It said it actively worked to identify terrorist accounts and worked with rivals Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube to help identify extremist content.

The social media website said it worked “aggressively” to remove extremist content and notify police of any threats, while Google and Twitter also defended themselves from claims web giants provide a “safe space” for terrorists. They then went on a stabbing spree at nearby bars and restaurants.

“We know it can be done and we know the internet companies want to do it”, she told the BBC.

Speaking outside Downing Street yesterday, Prime Minister Theresa May said: “We can not allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed”. May responded to the attack by calling for an overhaul of the strategy used to combat extremism, including a demand for greater worldwide regulation of the internet, saying big internet companies were partly responsible for providing extreme ideology the space to develop. “That means we do not allow groups or people that engage in terrorist activity, or posts that express support for terrorism”, said Simon Milner, the company’s policy director.

Facebook said it used a combination of artificial intelligence and human review to tackle the volume of material flagged by users and was able to detect when extremist content was reposted after being removed.

He said that in the second half of 2016 alone Twitter suspended almost 400,000 accounts, adding: “We continue to expand the use of technology as part of a systematic approach to removing this type of content”.

Google emphasised that it had already spent hundreds of millions of pounds in its fight to prevent abuse on its platforms and has been working on an “international forum to accelerate and strengthen our existing work in this area”.

Even if app-makers were ordered to stop using encryption, it would be very hard to stop criminals encrypting their messages manually, or writing them in code. “These are highly complex, challenging issues and tech companies are committed to playing their part, working within a clear legal framework and in full recognition of the seriousness of these issues”.