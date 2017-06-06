Facebook to Become a ‘Hostile Environment for Terrorists’

In a strongly worded speech, May set her sights on the companies as one of the four important ways “things need to change” in the way the United Kingdom tackles terrorism.

“We can not allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed”, May declared.

No wonder, tech companies like Facebook and Google are behaving responsibly and putting in their efforts to prevent the spread of extremist content, without compromising on the user privacy, but the bigger question is that is it exclusively the tech companies’ job to police the internet?

"We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach worldwide agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning".

“Putting in place the right solutions to combating the misuse of online platforms is just one part of the jigsaw in tacking extremism”.

On the first, it is reasonable for tech companies to do a little more. Encryption keeps users secure but also makes it hard for governments to monitor communications.

“This is what you do when you want to appear like you’re really taking care of the problem but you’re helpless”, said Kamran Bokhari, a fellow at George Washington University’s program on extremism, noting that May is not the first politician to view controlling content posted on the internet as a way to stop radicalization.

Home secretary Amber Rudd re-ignited the row over encryption, calling for an global agreement “to take down the material that is radicalising people” and “to help work with us to limit the amount of end-to-end encryption that otherwise terrorists can use to plot their devices”.

Weakening encryption wouldn’t guarantee people’s safety, says cyber security expert Richard Forno.

Simon Milner, director of policy at Facebook, said the platform wanted to be “a hostile environment for terrorists” and would continue to work with global partners to tackle the problem.

A Facebook executive issued a statement Sunday that said the social media platform works “aggressively” to remove terrorist content.

The attack occurred less than a month after 22 people were killed in an incident linked to terrorism during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. That could potentially jeopardize all sorts of vital data, from personal communications and documents to bank accounts, credit card transactions, medical history and other information that people want to keep private.

“Using a combination of technology and human review, we work aggressively to remove terrorist content from our platform as soon as we become aware of it”, Milner said.

In fact, companies including Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft and YouTube past year joined hands to help curb extremist content online. “We have long collaborated with policymakers, civil society, and others in the tech industry, and we are committed to continuing this important work together”.

That said, Milner did share that Facebook alerts authorities to prevent a potential terrorist attack. During last month’s episode of On the Media, a radio program, he said that he approached Facebook offering a similar type of technology for terrorist detection, which Facebook rejected.

Twitter’s public policy head, Nick Pickles, echoed Facebook’s statement. According to the company, 3/4th of the accounts taken down were discovered with the help of Twitter’s internal, proprietary spam-fighting tools, while only the two per cent of those were suspended in the reported time after government requests.