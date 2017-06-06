Fall in exports to hit economic growth

A fall in export volumes in the March quarter will have a larger than expected impact on economic growth.

In volume terms, imports grew this quarter while exports went down, and as a result global trade is expected to detract 0.7 percentage points from growth in the March quarter 2017 Gross Domestic Product.

In real terms, exports fell 1.6 per cent in the March quarter and imports rose 1.6 per cent, which will result in a 0.7 percentage point drag on March quarter GDP, to be released on Wednesday.

This is substantially higher than the market expected and now raises the prospect of the economy going backwards in the first three months of the year.

Economists were forecasting March quarter GDP growth of 0.3 per cent ahead of Tuesday’s economic data.

Australia’s current account deficit was $3.11 billion in the March quarter, down from a deficit of $3.51 billion the previous quarter. Exports of goods and services rose $4,852 million (5 per cent) and imports of goods and services rose $1,723 million (2 per cent). The period covered a major cyclone that buffeted eastern Australia and led to some mines halting production temporarily and damaged rail lines.

‘The drop appears to be driven by a sharp decline in foreign direct investment income’.

