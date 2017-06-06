Faraday Future Starts Testing For Pikes Peak Climb

Faraday Future announced this morning that its FF 91 electric auto will be participating in the 2017 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

The electric automaker will run the FF 91 in the exhibition class with a “beta-level development vehicle”. Fortunately, those specifications are looking pretty beefy out of the box with 1,050 horsepower on tap from its electric all-wheel drive system and four-wheel steering and torque-vectoring.

While track-testing is now routine with most new automobiles, taking a development mule, and an electric one at that from a little-known manufacturer with quite a few controversies to a hill climb such as Pikes Peak, isn’t the norm.

We’re not sure how Pikes Peak classifies as real world conditions, but the most interesting piece of that statement is that Faraday believes the auto will be ready and available to the public by 2018.

The Gardena-based electric auto manufacturer’s financial woes have led to construction stoppages at its Las Vegas factory and several lawsuits alleging the company failed to pay its bills.

Faraday Future continues to face an uphill battle to get the FF 91 on the road next year but the company has reaffirmed its commitment to compete in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

As part of this effort, FF will debut “Testing the FF 91”, a video series that will chronicle the detailed testing efforts made by FF’s engineers to bring a new species of electric mobility to the market and push the limits of FF’s technology in a variety of demanding environments.

View the initial video in the series, “Testing the FF 91: Dynamic Vehicle Control”, here. The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has been running since 1916, and challenges vehicles to a 12.42 mile course with 156 turns at extreme elevations, with a finish line at 14,115 at the summit of Pikes Peak.