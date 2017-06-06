Fastest spacecraft aims straight for the Sun

NASA announced on May 31 that the Parker Solar Probe will fly through the sun’s atmosphere and hopefully answer questions about how stars work.

As per the space giant, this new step to put probes near the Sun to keep an eye on the largest glowing ball for any major activities from it that can harm the human race on Earth, which has never happen in the history of humans, but there is no assurance of it in future.

“This is the first time NASA has named a spacecraft for a living individual”, said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington. This extraordinary and historic mission will be the last region of the solar system to be visited by a spacecraft, the Sun’s outer atmosphere or corona as it extends out into space.

Parker now serves as the S. Chandrasekhar Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus for the Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of Chicago. The sun is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit on the surface, but its atmosphere, say about 1,300 miles above the surface, hold your breath, is about 3.5 million degrees Fahrenheit.

“It was a fundamental insight that forever changed the way in which we understood the sun, the heliosphere and in general interplanetary space”, said Eric Isaacs, executive vice president for research, innovation and national laboratories at the University of Chicago. A dream to get closer to the sun has always been on the wish list of scientists, but only now do we have the technology to build a spacecraft that can withstand the searing heat.

In addition to expanding knowledge of stellar physics, the information is expected to help engineers design better instruments and techniques for predicting solar storms and other events that can cripple satellites, disrupt power grids and affect aircraft travel on Earth.