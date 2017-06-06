Two days after Cristiano Ronaldo helped secure Real Madrid its third Champions League trophy in four years, the company revealed he would grace the cover of the game for the first time ever.

So good that he’s going to be the cover star for FIFA 18 and EA are releasing a special Ronaldo Edition alongside, which will give you a digital version of the striker in FIFA Ultimate Team. Now running on EA’s Frostbite engine – the same graphics engine that powers the Battlefield series – last year’s installment was widely praised as the best-looking Federation Internationale de Football Association game yet, but it seems that the Switch will miss out on these improvements as a different version of the game will make its way to Nintendo’s new console. His data also informed important gameplay elements including fluidity, player responsiveness and explosiveness.

EA Sports made the announcement over on the FIFA Twitter page. While the PS4, Xbox One and PC versions of the title will run on the powerful Frostbite engine, the Switch, PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game will run on something different.

The Brazilian Ronaldo Nazário (original Ronaldo, to us older folk), headlines FUT Icons, a new feature which will have more details revealed soon. You can check out the first trailer of the game in action below. It’s likely to be a stripped down version of the main game.

However, EA’s chief competitive officer, Peter Moore was quick to reinforce this was “CUSTOM BUILT for Nintendo Switch” and not another port of the game.