Federation Internationale de Football Association monitoring Qatar 2022 situation after countries sever diplomatic ties with nation

Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Libya and the Maldives joined Saudi Arabia and Egypt in severing relations with gas-rich Qatar, with Riyadh accusing Doha of supporting groups, including some backed by Iran, “that aim to destabilise the region”.

Qatar and the countries that have broken relations with it have “a fundamental clashing [of] opinions of how to operate or with whom you should operate”.

Qatar, which is due to host the football World Cup in 2022, was critical of the decision.

Winning the right to host the 2022 World Cup was a major coup for Qatar, which has used its natural gas riches to promote its global profile.

Kristian Ulrichsen, a Gulf expert at the US-based Baker Institute, said a lengthy closure of the airspace and land borders could be bad for the timeline and delivery of the World Cup, which Qatar is hosting in 2022.

Air, land and sea links have been halted to the country from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain.

A new rift emerged in 2017 after hackers targeted the Qatar News Agency and posted comments purportedly criticising United States foreign policy, attributed to Sheikh Tamim.

“People have stormed into the supermarket hoarding food, especially imported ones”.

“The Arab states of the Persian Gulf took the initiative in their own hands during Trump’s term in office”, Cinar said, adding this testifies to Iran’s “failed efforts” to dominate in the region as before. Trade sources pointed to the likelihood of shortages growing in Qatar until the crisis eased.

Egypt gave the Qatari ambassador 48 hours to leave the country, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said, while Egypt’s charge d’affairs in Doha was given the same timeframe to leave Qatar.

“Qatar has been exposed to an instigation campaign based on allegations that amounted to absolute fabrications, which proves that there are premeditated intentions to cause damage to the State”.

“Qatar will know that there are alternatives, so they will be looking over their shoulder”, he said.

A State Department official said all US partnerships with Gulf nations were vital and called on all parties to quickly resolve their differences. “We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”.

The move followed a similar step by the UAE port of Fujairah, which issued a notice barring all vessels carrying Qatari flags and any destined for or arriving from Qatari ports. Media organisations in several Gulf countries reported the emir’s comments as fact, despite Doha’s official denial.

Qatar Airways, one of the region’s major long-haul carriers that routinely flies through Saudi airspace, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump nevertheless met with Qatar’s emir during the Saudi conference last month.

Officials in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, maintain that Qatar has “embraced” groups including al Qaeda, Islamic State, and the Muslim Brotherhood. “I wouldn’t be surprised at all if there’s some discussion internally in the Trump administration to make it clear to Qatar that if need be, we’re prepared even to move (from) the base”, said former United States diplomat Dennis Ross, who served under former presidents George HW Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

About 80 percent of Qatar’s food requirements are sourced via bigger Gulf Arab neighbors. “There is no challenge arising out of this for us”.

“We can export any kind of agricultural products and food from Iranian ports of Bandar Abbas, Bandar Lengeh and Bushehr”, Nourani told Fars, which is believed to be affiliated to Iran’s hardline Revolutionary Guards.

Saudi Arabia took it one step further by closing down a local office of Qatar’s influential Al Jazeera TV channel.