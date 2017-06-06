Financial Watchlist of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

The highest target is now $5 and the most conservative target sees the stock hitting $3 within the year. Airain Ltd owns 57,206 shares or 0.01% of their U.S. portfolio. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The stock of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, August 10 by Bank of America. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,037,142 shares.

Zynga (ZNGA) traded up 1.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. Its book value per share for the most recent quarter is $1.78 while its price to book ratio for the same period is 2.04, as for as the company’s cash per share for the most recent quarter is $0, however its price to cash per share ratio for the same period is 0. The stock price increased 1.40% or $-0.05 versus $3.58 at the end of the prior session. This is an increase of approximately 316% compared to the average daily volume of 2,672 call options.

The stock of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) earned “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, November 12. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). For the current year the company’s revenue estimates are $844.38 Million compared to low analyst estimates of $832.01 Million and high estimates of $875.82 Million according to 13 number of analysts. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) established that the company was able to keep return on investment at -5.41 in the trailing twelve month while Reuters data showed that industry’s average stands at 14.19 and sector’s optimum level is 10.15. Zynga’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter previous year. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 5,061.5% in the first quarter. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & global copyright law. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The mean target of $3.43 should be compared with the price when the stock was languishing around $2.27 a share. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Zynga from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.27 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho analysts stated on 23/12/2016 that they launched coverage on this stock with Buy rating. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 717,565 shares of the company's stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 40,341 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Zynga by 132.3% in the fourth quarter.

Among 12 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 35.83% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 61,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 43.6% in the first quarter.

In other news, Director William B. Gordon sold 1,232,373 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $52,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,046,226.82. The Firm develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System operating system and Android operating system and social networking sites, such as Facebook. However the six-month change in the insider ownership was recorded -31.29%, as well as three-month change in the institutional ownership was recorded -3.98%.